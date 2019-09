LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The citizens of Los Alamos hope to break a world record this Halloween.

On October 26, 1,300 people will gather downtown. They’ll attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for most pumpkins carved simultaneously.

In order to beat the record, all 1,300 must carve a traditional Jack O’Lantern. For more details, click here.