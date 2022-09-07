NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One deserving couple is about to get the New Mexico wedding of their dreams without paying a dime. Julia Ramirez is a wedding stylist who creates custom looks for ceremonies and receptions. Jasmine Kingery is available for videography, and Lavel Nordin is offering to be the photographer all for free.

With a dream wedding giveaway in mind, Ramirez compiled 64 local vendors that the lucky couple can pick from. “They’ll get to meet and choose a hair stylist, rental company, a photographer, videographers… we have stationary people. We even have people to do favors for the wedding,” said Ramirez.

The only thing that is required is that the wedding must take place in New Mexico. “New Mexico has a lot to offer and we’ve seen a lot of out-of-state couples come to New Mexico for a destination wedding,” said Ramirez.

As for who will win? Ramirez is looking for a tried and true love story. “Stories where their love has persevered over these hard times and even though they maybe can’t financially afford a wedding, they deserve one,” said Ramirez.

Applications are open until November 20. The winner will be announced no later than January 20. Those interested can also nominate any couple they feel is deserving.