ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Milk Repository is calling for breast milk donors to help mothers cope with the nationwide baby formula shortage. The organization helps distribute milk across the state and are looking for more donors to meet the increased demand.
All donors are tested prior to approval. For more information on how to donate or how to receive milk, visit their website.