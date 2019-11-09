Local Flamenco company celebrates 20th Anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six years after a fire destroyed everything, the National Flamenco Institute is stronger than ever, celebrating its 20th Anniversary.

“That was a big deal for us. It was definitely a landmark in our organization’s history,” Joaquin Encinias, Director of the Flamenco Company Yjastros said. Right away, leaders planned to start creating something special.

The organization ended up opening up a new institute in the Sawmill area, just in time for their 20th Anniversary. “We’re really proud that we’ve come from the fire and pulled together as a community and now we have a brand new home,” Encinias said.

The anniversary performances of the Yjastros Troup will be at the National Hispanic Cultural Center Nov. 8-9, featuring new costumes made by four local seamstresses. “The costumes are always an ongoing process,” said Encinias. All costumes will have a special flare, proving the passion of this group cannot be put out. “We’re really proud that we’ve come from the fire,” Encinias added.

