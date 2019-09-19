Local Down syndrome organization celebrates the 10th year of ‘Buddy Walk’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Empowering individuals with Down syndrome, as well as their families through advocacy, education, and support is the mission of the Buddy Walk that was formed by the National Down Syndrome Society 25 years ago.

In Albuquerque, the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network began their buddy walk 10 years ago to create awareness, assure inclusion, and promote independence for individuals with Down syndrome right here in our state.

Shari Cordova is the co-chair of the Buddy Walk and says the event is important for multiple reasons. “[It’s] our biggest fundraiser of the year and with the money that we earn, we put together programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families, educational opportunities. Really just provide the support they need to live their best lives,” Cordova said.

In addition to the walk, the event will offer games, live music, a petting zoo, as well as jugglers and stilt-walkers. Everything will kick off Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum. Registration for the walk is $10. For more information on the event and what the Rio Grande Down Syndrome does, click here.