Local company sells family favorite salsa at farmers markets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local company is proving that their product has stood the test of time. Alma’s Salsa has been a family staple for over 40 years. It was first introduced in jars to their growing New Mexico adult hockey community in Rio Rancho. From there, the family has sold the jars of salsa at farmers’ markets and Albuquerque’s Rail Yard Market.

Right now the salsa can be bought online or at Albuquerque’s Downtown Farmers Market. They are in the works of possibly selling it in grocery stores. For more information, visit https://www.almassalsa.com/.