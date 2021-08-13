Local company sells family favorite salsa at farmers markets

Always On

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local company is proving that their product has stood the test of time. Alma’s Salsa has been a family staple for over 40 years. It was first introduced in jars to their growing New Mexico adult hockey community in Rio Rancho. From there, the family has sold the jars of salsa at farmers’ markets and Albuquerque’s Rail Yard Market.

Story continues below

Right now the salsa can be bought online or at Albuquerque’s Downtown Farmers Market. They are in the works of possibly selling it in grocery stores. For more information, visit https://www.almassalsa.com/.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES