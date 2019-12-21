Local Audoban Society holds bird-counting event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Audubon Society needs the public’s help counting birds this holiday season.

It’s the 120th annual year of the organization’s National Christmas Bird Count and the seventh year Valle De Oro Wildlife Refuge has hosted it here in New Mexico.

It’s sort of like a bird census, relying on data collected by anyone who wants to be a bird-watcher for the day. Saturday’s event starts at 7 a.m. at the refuse in the south valley. If you would like to register, visit their website here.