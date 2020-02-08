Closings & Delays
LoboTHON sets highest fundraising goal yet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at the University of New Mexico are hoping to have their best fundraising year yet benefitting kids at UNM Children’s Hospital. The student-run organization “LoboTHON” beat its goal of $100,000 last year raising more than $103,000.

This year, they are upping the stakes and plan to go for $111,000. LoboTHON has fundraising opportunities throughout the year but its biggest event is the annual 13-hour dance marathon, which is set this year for March 28 at the Student Union Building.

