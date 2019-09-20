Little Boy is your Pet of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking to give a dog its forever home, look no further than the Valencia County Animal Shelter. They have all sorts of dogs, both big and small, old and young.

This week’s Pet of the Week from the Valencia shelter is Little Boy. He’s a 5-6 month old Shepherd mix who gets along well with other dogs and cats. He loves attention and going for walks. Little Boy was surrendered by his owner because they did not have an adequate yard for him. Little Boy will probably grow to be 40-45 lbs.

Get a chance to meet Little Boy and other dogs from the Valencia County Animal Shelter at the Jubilee Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, September 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 500 Jubilee Blvd SW. For more information, check out their website.

