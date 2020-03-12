Landscaping and watering tips from the ABQ Water Utility Authority

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring is just around the corner, which means warmer temperatures will be here before we know it.

Changes in the temperature will also mean changing things up for our landscaping. Carlos Bustos, Water Conservation Manager at the Albuquerque Water Utility Authority says at this point, we should be checking our sprinkler systems to make sure damage hasn’t been done to them during the colder months. “You want to make sure your meters are not clogged, you want to make sure your heads are working properly, and you just want to make sure that the water is getting where it needs to be,” Bustos said.

More information on watering tips for the coming months can be found on the Water Authority’s website.