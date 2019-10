ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Breaking Bad business is booming in the Duke City. Local tour companies say they are seeing a new wave of business ahead of the release of the new "Breaking Bad" movie "El Camino." The owners of the popular Breaking Bad RV Tours say they've had to add more buses this week to keep up with demand.

"As a business owner, I'm extremely excited. Because, you know, whenever you put a business together, you want that business to prosper and grow," said Frank Sandoval, owner of Breaking Bad RV Tours, which hits up popular filming scenes of Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul. "We've grown over the years, but now that the movie's coming out, oh my god, it's even better."