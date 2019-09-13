La Popi in Albuquerque to teach and dance flamenco

ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Popi is a Flamenco Master Teacher and dancer who has performed all over the world. Now, she’s making her way to the Duke City to work with UNM as well as perform at Tablao Flamenco in Albuquerque.

She is a Visiting Guest Artist in Residence at the University of New Mexico’s Dance Program and the Conservatory of Flamenco Arts, as well as an invited guest performer at Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque.

La Popi has visited and performed in New Mexico three times over her 20-year dancing career and enjoys the momentum that flamenco is having here. “The greatest impact I have when I’m here is to see the appreciation and respect there is here for the art form and the place you give it in your community,” La Popi said.

The visiting guest line at the university is in it’s seventh year. “This is the fist time that we’ve been able [to have a guest] for 10 weeks, and I can already tell, even though she’s only in her third week, the great influence that it’s going to have on these students because they work with her every day,” Marisol Encinias, Executive Director of the National Institute of Flamenco said.

La Popi will be performing at the Hotel Albuquerque until November 3rd, Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. and as part of Yjastros: A Nuestro Aire, November 8th at 8 p.m. and November 9th at 2 and 8 p.m. Tickets are available here and here.