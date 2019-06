ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Familia Growers Market is returning to Bernalillo County. Every Friday from now until October, you can indulge in the fresh offerings of local growers and artisans at Gateway Park.

The market also includes a playground, face painting, food trucks, and live music. The market is from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.