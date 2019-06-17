KRQE News 13 celebrates Founder’s Day of Caring through volunteering

Monday evening, staff members from KRQE News 13 were out serving meals to people in need. It’s part of the Founder’s Day of Caring, organized by KRQE’s parent company, Nexstar.

This year, KRQE is lending a hand at Casa Esperanza and the Ronald McDonald House, which both serve families who need a place to stay while their loved ones are in the hospital.

According to organizers, there’s a year-round need for volunteers. If you’re interested in helping Casa Esperanza, click here, or to help out the Ronald McDonald House, click here.