KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids – Donate Today

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation has been making national headlines all year as a place devastated by great loss and disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The elderly who live on the Navajo Nation are talking about the hardships they have faced and what has kept them going.

On the reservation, 1,184 people have died due to COVID-19. As the pandemic continued, the older generation worried. Not only did they fear losing tribal members but also their traditions. "That we have to start teaching our youth in our traditions and our Bible way," said Michael Etcitty.