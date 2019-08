ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some local kids wrapped up an impressive lemonade stand season Thursday night–all for a good cause.

Friends and family had to say goodbye to 6-year-old Emily Robinson in October 2016, after a two and a half year battle with cancer. For the last two summers, they’ve held lemonade stands in her honor, raising $18,000 to fund cancer research.

During their last event, they raised another $2,000. If you weren’t able to go, you can always donate online by clicking here.