ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zozobra organizers want to keep kids safe at this year’s burning of Old Man Gloom. They’re asking parents to pre-register their children with the Santa Fe Kiwanis Club “Lost Kids” booth.

Each child will get a wrist band with their name, their parent’s name and a cell phone number. Parents can locate the booth by keeping an eye out for the blue and orange balloons.

Click here to register your child or to buy tickets.