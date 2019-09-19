Keshet Dance Academy offering free dance classes for National Dance Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Back in 2010, National Dance Day was launched by Nigel Lythgoe, the co-creator of So You Think You Can Dance. As of 2019, National Dance Day is celebrated in the U.S. annually on the third Saturday of September.

Here in Albuquerque, Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts is offering free dance classes as a part of National Dance Day. “It’s about getting everybody out there dancing and moving, and the synergy in connection with Keshet Dance is that we want to make dance accessible to everybody,” Carolyn Tobias, Communications Director for the Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts said.

The festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. and will go to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21 at the Keshet Dance studio at 4121 Cutler Ave. in Albuquerque. For more information on the event and what the dance studio offers, visit their website.