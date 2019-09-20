June’s Senior Cat Rescue places dozens of cats in loving homes

A collaborative effort is at work to rescue cats off the streets and make New Mexico the number one pet-friendly state in the country. Many pet saving entities including June’s Senior Cat Rescue are involved in the process to find loving homes for cats.

There are many cats on the street that need to be rescued and placed into homes. That’s where June’s Senior Cat Rescue steps in. It is run by Janet Philppsen, who is a manager there. In fact, “Your Pet Magazine” made a nice donation. They, along with Zia Pet Hospital’s Veronica Bingamon, appeared Friday morning on KRQE to talk about the need for others to make a contribution to save our cats.

A cat named Zuka was featured on the show in hopes a viewer might want to adopt. Donations are needed to place a cat into a forever home. Go to https://www.junesseniorcatrescue.dreamhosters.com for more information.