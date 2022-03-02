ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even with the Major League Baseball lockout happening, the Isotopes annual youth skills clinic is back. The clinic will be held at Isotopes park on June 18, and July 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The clinic will be open to boys and girls ages 5-15. The camp costs $75 and includes instruction from Isotopes players, an Isotopes hat and four reserved level tickets for an Isotopes game.

For more information and to register click here.