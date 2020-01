ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re wondering what to get your valentine this year, how about a visit from Orbit?

Isotopes mascot Orbit is showing the love again this Valentine’s Day with personal deliveries of cards and treats around the metro. Packages start at $80. Slots for Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. are available.

If you’d like to schedule a delivery, click here.