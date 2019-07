ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes need your help winning another award for teams who celebrate Hispanic heritage. Their alter ego, “Mariachis De Nuevo Mexico,” is one of 12 finalists for the “Copa De La Diversion” award.

You might recall, the team took home last season’s award. Voting for the current round takes place through this Friday. To cast your vote, click here.