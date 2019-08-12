Isotopes compete for best MiLB specialty jersey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes specialty “science jerseys” have made it to the final five in a nationwide contest, and you can help them go all the way.

The chemistry-themed jerseys debuted at the ‘Topes first-ever “Science Night” on Friday. Now, they’re in the running for Minor League Baseball’s Golden Bobblehead Award, which is down to five finalists out of 57 teams.

To cast your vote, click here. Through Wednesday, fans can also bid on game-worn jerseys to benefit the New Mexico Autism Society.