SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds will gather at the Roundhouse next month to discuss ways to improve rural communities. Representative Roger Montoya says for decades, rural and tribal communities have been overlooked and have seen debilitating job loss and crumbling infrastructure.

He says the New Mexico Rural Summit May 12/13 at the Roundhouse will bring in dozens of leaders to discuss many issues and help craft legislation to help rural needs. It is free to attend.