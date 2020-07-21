How to see Comet NEOWISE in New Mexico: NASA tips for stargazers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Comet NEOWISE is putting on a dazzling display for skywatchers in the Northern Hemisphere. The comet will be closest to Earth on July 23, just 64 million miles away.

This once in a life-time event is something you don’t want to miss. The comet will not return to Earth’s skies for about 6,800 years. Each night the comet is rising increasingly higher above the northwestern horizon.

For those hoping to see Comet NEOWISE for themselves, here’s what NASA suggests you do:

Find a spot away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky

Just after sunset, look below the Big Dipper in the northwest sky

If you have them, bring binoculars or a small telescope to get the best views of the comet.

Skychart showing the location of Comet C/2020 F3 just after sunset, July 15 through 23. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

About the Comet NEOWISE

On March 27 the comet was discovered by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer mission, which is why it was given the name NEOWISE. Its closest approach to Earth will be on July 23 at a distance of about 64 million miles, according to NASA.

From mid-July to mid-August the comet is expected to visible and best viewed during the evening. As of July 16, the comet survived its recent closest approach to the Sun, and now headed back toward the outer solar system, where it travels to a farthest distance of 715 astronomical units from the sun.

Comet NEOWISE takes about 6,800 years to make one lap its orbit, so it won’t visit the inner solar system again for many thousands of years.

How to take a photo of Comet NEOWISE?

A camera that has manual settings so you can control aperture, ISO, shutter speed and focus like DSLR or mirrorless cameras can help you capture a good image, according to Forbes.

Choose your photo op Get away from city lights and find a place with dark skies Use a tripod Use a wide-angle lens Use a shutter release cable or the camera’s built-in timer Manually focus your lens Aim your camera Calculate your exposure time

Images of Comet NEOWISE captured by NASA missions: