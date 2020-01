If you’ve bought Infants’ Tylenol, you could be eligible for part of a $6.3 million settlement.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim the packaging is misleading customers into believing Infants’ Tylenol is made for babies when it actually contains the same liquid acetaminophen as Childrens’ Tylenol.

As a result, the lawsuit claims parents overpaid for the medication. To file a claim, click here.