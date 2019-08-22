Breaking News
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Always On

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

This weekend is your chance to get rid of unwanted hazardous materials around the house. The city is holding a free collection event at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. You can bring in things like old paints and finishes, automotive oil, and batteries.

Accepted Items:
Paint
Automotive Oil
Antifreeze
Gasoline
Cleaning Supplies
Finishes & Stains
Aerosols
Pesticides/Herbicides
Poisons
Corrosives/Photo graphics
Batteries of all types
Fertilizers
Pool Chemicals
Fluorescent Light Bulbs
Mercury

Items Not Accepted:
Cylinders
Fire Extinguishers
Appliances (Stoves, Refrigerators, etc.)
Metals
Paper
Needles/Medical Waste
Medications
Computers
Televisions/Stereos/Electronics
Asbestos
Ammunition/Gunpowder/Explosives
Radioactive Materials (including smoke detectors)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss