Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

This weekend is your chance to get rid of unwanted hazardous materials around the house. The city is holding a free collection event at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. You can bring in things like old paints and finishes, automotive oil, and batteries.
Accepted Items:
Paint
Automotive Oil
Antifreeze
Gasoline
Cleaning Supplies
Finishes & Stains
Aerosols
Pesticides/Herbicides
Poisons
Corrosives/Photo graphics
Batteries of all types
Fertilizers
Pool Chemicals
Fluorescent Light Bulbs
Mercury
Items Not Accepted:
Cylinders
Fire Extinguishers
Appliances (Stoves, Refrigerators, etc.)
Metals
Paper
Needles/Medical Waste
Medications
Computers
Televisions/Stereos/Electronics
Asbestos
Ammunition/Gunpowder/Explosives
Radioactive Materials (including smoke detectors)