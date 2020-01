FILE – This illustration made available by NASA shows the rover Opportunity on the surface of Mars. The exploratory vehicle landed on Jan. 24, 2004, and logged more than 28 miles (45 kilometers) before falling silent during a global dust storm in June 2018. There was so much dust in the Martian atmosphere that sunlight could not reach Opportunity’s solar panels for power generation. (NASA via AP)

NASA needs help naming the next Mars Rover.

Students from around the country submitted a total of 28,000 name ideas and volunteer judges whittled them down to just nine finalists. They are Endurance, Tenacity, Promise, Perseverance, Vision, Clarity, Ingenuity, Fortitude, and Courage.

To vote for your favorite, click here. Voting is open through Monday, and the winner will be announced March 15.