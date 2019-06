A New Mexico student needs your help winning a popular art contest.

Second-grader Solice Snodgrass-Conejeros from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School is New Mexico’s winner in the Doodle 4 Google Contest.

She created a design called “Sun Power,” saying she hopes we can learn to use the power of the sun and wind while recycling.

Now, she needs your vote in an online contest that ends Friday, June 7.

If you’d like to help, click here.