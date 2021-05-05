Grocery store aides Storehouse food pantry with latest fundraiser

WATCH: Full interview with Charissa Inman, Senior Development Coordinator at Storehouse food pantry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albertsons Market has been a long-time supporter of the Storehouse food pantry. They are constantly giving food and funding to support their mission. Their newest campaign allows the public to donate at the checkout stations as they wrap up their grocery shopping at local Albertsons Market stores. Senior Development Coordinator Charissa Inman discusses the campaign and the goals behind it.

The new fundraiser takes place through May 10. The Storehouse food pantry will be the beneficiary of the funds collected at Albertsons Market stores in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Los Lunas. People can round up their total to the next dollar or give $5, $10, or even more to help the Storehouse fight hunger. Funds will stay in New Mexico to help local families where every dollar provides five meals through the Storehouse.

The Storehouse is one of the largest food pantries in New Mexico and provides food for around 45,000 people a year, from infants to seniors. They are located in downtown Albuquerque on Broadway, just south of Central, and are open Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Visit their website at www.StorehouseNM.org.

