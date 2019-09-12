Breaking News
Officials: Missing Española girl’s body has been found

Great American Pig Races draws a crowd at the State Fair

Always On

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many New Mexicans flocked to the State Fair for a fan favorite, the Great American Pig Races.

The rules are simple: There are three separate races with four pigs running around an oval track. While they may not be the quickest animals at the fair, they’re certainly a crowd-pleaser.

“New Mexico is great. We have some of the best crowds here, the most excited, fun, high energy. It makes it a lot of fun for us when the crowd is ready to go and jumping up and down and screaming,” pig wrangler Emilie Owen said.

There are four pig races each day at the State Fair. For a full schedule, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss