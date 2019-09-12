Great American Pig Races draws a crowd at the State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many New Mexicans flocked to the State Fair for a fan favorite, the Great American Pig Races.

The rules are simple: There are three separate races with four pigs running around an oval track. While they may not be the quickest animals at the fair, they’re certainly a crowd-pleaser.

“New Mexico is great. We have some of the best crowds here, the most excited, fun, high energy. It makes it a lot of fun for us when the crowd is ready to go and jumping up and down and screaming,” pig wrangler Emilie Owen said.

