The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch is on Tuesday, and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center is encouraging you to celebrate with a rocket launch of your own.

The center is encouraging you to build a rocket. You can use anything as long as it flies.

You can launch at any time during the day, but they ask you to snap a picture and post it online with the hashtag, #GlobalRocketLaunch.”

