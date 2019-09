ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Musicians from around the world are descending on Albuquerque this weekend for “Globalquerque.”

The annual festival at the Hispanic Cultural Center celebrates global music, arts and culture. This year’s diverse lineup includes acts from Palestine, Argentina, China and much more, as well as some from here in New Mexico.

The two-day event also features family activities during the day and a film series. Globalquerque runs Friday through Saturday.

