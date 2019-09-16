Global Climate Strike to engage senators on climate change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Global Climate Strike is youth-led, started by Swedish Climate Activist Greta Thunberg. There are more than 2,500 events planned in more than 117 countries.

“It’s the largest climate mobilization in history. We all want to be part of history and act on our climate,” Anni Hanna, Outreach Coordinator for 350 New Mexico said.

The plan is for students to walk out of class at noon, meet at the park, then walk to senators’ offices. “The strike is to unite the youth and bring everyone together. To really raise awareness in what’s happening and what we are demanding which is 100% renewable energy by 2030,” said Youth Organizer Valeria Martinez Hernandez.

The strike will take place on September 20 at Robinson Park from 12:30 p.m. -5p.m.