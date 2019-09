ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Kids staying at the University of New Mexico Hospital can sometimes be there for months or years, making it hard to keep up with a school, but a new program is trying to change that. The Mimbres School program helps students from all over New Mexico go to school at the hospital and on a level that works for them.

"Here it's not typical at all because they have MRIs or they have procedures or they're not feeling well. They're getting treatments and they're going to sleep most of the day because they're taking medication," said Monica Garcia-Roach, the full-time teacher working with the patients. "We work around them and the program they're using is an online program so if they're not feeling well during the day, they can work at it in the evening or the weekend."