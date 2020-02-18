Georgia man looking for owner of teddy bear found in Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s been found, but was he lost? An Atlanta man has been on an unusual mission after finding a stuffed teddy bear in Hobbs. He’s taken that bear all across the country while trying to find its owner.

“Saw at first what looked like an animal, very small animal, that had been hit by a car,” says Frank Berns.

As a contractor for the city of Hobbs, Berns visits New Mexico often from his home in Atlanta, Georgia. During a work trip in November, he saw something concerning and wanted to make sure it wasn’t a suffering dog.

“I slowed down, opened the door to see what and how, and noticed it was a little bear,” he says.

He picked it up and put it in his rental car. He’s named the bear, Buddy.

“Took him all the way to Atlanta, cleaned him up a little bit, and thought it would be a good idea to find whoever the little kid is that might miss his bear,” he says.

He posted a picture on Facebook hoping to find Buddy’s owner. As months went by, Berns never got any leads. In the meantime, Buddy has been his travel companion.

“Made it to Chattanooga, Nashville, and Memphis and made a trip down to Florida with us. Since then has been on a few motorcycle trips with us to the Georgia Mountains as well,” says Berns.

As Buddy waits for his human to come find him, Berns says Buddy is in good hands.

“Buddy is safe with us. Buddy had a good time so far. We need to know where, when and how we want to reunite him,” he says.

Berns says if you know who Buddy’s owner is, call him at 770-712-7978.