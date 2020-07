ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin is giving back to the local film community. He’s giving a $5,000 grant to a local aspiring screenwriter.

To enter, interested screenwriters must submit a creative script for a feature length ilm or original one hour TV plot in the science fiction or fantasy genre. You must be at least 18-years-old to submit an application.

Submissions will be taken through 5 p.m. Sept. 15. More information can be found at nmfilmfoundation.org.