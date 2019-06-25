Game of Thrones live concert experience in Santa Fe on Sep. 30

SANTA FE N.M. (KRQE) – A Game of Thrones live concert experience is coming to New Mexico. It’s part of a nationwide tour featuring musical arrangements form the show, accompanied by footage from all eight seasons.

The performance on Sep. 30, 2019 at the Santa Fe Opera will have special features, including the composer from the show, Ramin Djawadi, leading the orchestra. He and book series author George R. R. Martin will also host a meet-and-greet with fans before the show.

Proceeds will benefit the Stagecoach Foundation, helping New Mexicans advance their movie and TV careers. For ticketing information, click here.