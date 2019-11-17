Friends and family mourn the loss of Cibola High School teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family mourn the loss of a teen boy shot and killed earlier this week. His friends say his smile could put anyone in a good mood.

Isaiah Martinez was only 17-years old, but his friends say he made a big impact on their young lives.

Police say the Cibola High School student was killed on Tuesday, just after 7:30 p.m., after what police are calling an accidental shooting. They say the shooting happened at Meadow Lake Place, near Unser and Montano.

The teen was taken to UNMH where he later died.

Today, dozens of his friends came to his house to pay their respects. They say his smile was contagious and he always knew how to make anyone happy.

“I just wish I could see him and hear his jokes, his goofy jokes. Tell him that I love him and I miss him so much,” says John Sanchez.

Isaiah’s mother didn’t want to speak on camera but says her son was obsessed with cars. She says the car he had leading up to his death was his dream car, and he saved up enough money to buy it.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. In less than a day, it raised more money than the family was originally asking for.

Police say they are still investigating this case. They are waiting for Isaiah’s autopsy report to verify that it was an accident.