ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents affected by the sewer pipe break on Albuquerque’s westside can now receive free bottled water. City Councilor Louie Sanchez has arranged to have water handed out starting Tuesday at noon at 60th St. and Central Ave.

Residents affected by the sewer pipe break can get free bottled water at 6001 Central Ave. “First, I want to express to Westside residents that their drinking water is safe, and second, after speaking with Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority Executive Director Mark Sanchez that the issue will be resolved quickly as their crews work around the clock,” District 1 City Councilor Louie Sanchez.

Officials have been asking residents on Albuquerque’s westside to limit their water use while crews work to fix a collapsed sewer pipe. They say at this time drinking water remains safe. The sewer line collapsed Sunday night near 64th St. and Coors Blvd. causing backups into homes and businesses. The water authority says sewage is now pouring into the storm drains and the river south of the I-40 bridge. They’re warning people to stay out of the river south of I-40 while various government agencies try to figure out how to deal with the contamination. The Water Authority says the sewage backups have damaged a hotel, a restaurant, and one home. There’s no estimate yet on the cost of the repairs. They say the full repair could take weeks.