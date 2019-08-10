Former Gov. Bill Richardson denies involvement in Epstein sex-trafficking ring

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson says allegations he was involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking ring are completely false.

That’s according to a statement from Richardson’s spokesperson, regarding the unsealed deposition of a woman who claims she was one of Epstein’s victims when she was just 16.

The woman says the billionaire directed her to have sex with a number of high-powered businessmen and dignitaries, including Richardson.

Read the full statement from Bill Richardson’s spokesperson below:

These allegations and inferences are completely false. Governor Richardson has never even been contacted by any party regarding this lawsuit. To be clear, in Governor Richardson’s limited interactions with Mr. Epstein, he never saw him in the presence of young or underage girls. Governor Richardson has never been to Mr. Epstein’s residence in the Virgin Islands. Governor Richardson has never met Ms. Giuffre.” Madeleine Mahony, Director of Media Relations, Office of Gov. Bill Richardson

Richardson is not facing any charges.