Food, fun, and culture at the East Mountains Celebration

Always On

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zip lines, games, food trucks and more can be found at the East Mountains Celebration: Crossroads of Cultures on Sunday.

County Commissioner, Charlene Pyskoty will be hosting the event at the Los Vecinos Community Center from 12 p.m.-5p.m. The event is free and will include, for the first time, a wine and beer garden. This year will see other firsts as well.

“I am a big believer in if you’re going to have fun, you have to do your homework first. For the first time ever, we’re going to have a history and culture exhibit at [the community center] and our historical society in Tijeras will have an exhibit set up,” Pyskoty said.

Live music will also be a part of the celebration including a Grateful Dead cover band and a praise group. For more information visit their website here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss