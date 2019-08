ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, we’re getting a taste of all things prickly pear.

The First Annual Prickly Pear Festival kicks off Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Three Sisters Kitchen. It’s a celebration of everything prickly pear, with food, art, music, vendors, even tastings of all the different varieties of prickly pears grown in New Mexico.

Tickets start at $3.