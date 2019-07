TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in northern New Mexico still have time to purchase firewood permits.

A green fuelwood permit costs $20 and can be used for four cords of wood, in the areas near Taos. You can purchase yours until August 6, but at last check, there were only about 40 permits left.

They’ll be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Camino Real Ranger District.