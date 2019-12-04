Live Now
Film based on story of Billy the Kid to premiere in Fort Sumner

by: KRQE Media

FORT SUMNER, N.M. (KRQE) – A special screening is set for a new film on New Mexico’s most famous outlaw.

“In Their Own Words: Billy the Kid and the Lincoln County War” recreates interviews with William H. Bonney, Sheriff William Brady, John Tunstall, and other notable figures. Portions of the film were shot in Fort Sumner.

This Saturday, the movie will premiere at the Fort Sumner Community House. Tickets are free, but you must go through the production company’s website to get them.

For more information, click here.

