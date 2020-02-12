February 12 Morning Rush: New Mexicans lost nearly $18M due to internet scams last year

1 The FBI says internet scams cost New Mexicans nearly $18 million last year. According to a new report, more than 2,000 residents fell victim to credit card fraud or had their accounts hacked. The FBI says that’s because criminals are using more sophisticated ways to steal your information. Email is the most common way scammers can get to you, but people have also been known to use text messages and fake websites to lure people in.

2. With a little more than a week left in the legislative session, some of the biggest bills have a ways to go. The governor’s push for free college tuition has only made it out of one committee and the push to legalize marijuana looks like it has stalled. The bill needs to be heard in two more Senate committees before going to the floor. The proposed $7.7 billion budget that passed the House last week is being reviewed in the Senate. The controversial Red Flag bill will likely be debated on the House floor this week.

3. Most of the snow has moved out of the state this morning, but snowy and icy roads will still be a problem for the morning commute, along with patchy, dense fog and some freezing drizzle. Fog will lift by mid-morning, and clouds are expected to clear by the afternoon

4. Author Rick Geary’s latest work focuses on Carrizozo in a new graphic novel telling the story of its railroad history, architecture, and thriving community of artists. Geary is using his illustrative talents for a colorful history lesson and starting a Kickstarter to fund the project. There’s still a week left to contribute to the Kickstarter with rewards ranging from signed copies of the book to original art by Geary himself.

5. Bernalillo County is looking for someone to buy the historic old courthouse downtown. The courthouse is on the corner of Tijeras and 5th Street was built in 1926. The building is often seen as a backdrop on the television show “Better Call Saul”. It’s part of the plan to consolidate six county offices which will be moving to the Alvarado Square building on Silver between 4th and 5th Street. Last year, the old courthouse was reportedly for sale for $640,000.

Top Morning Stories