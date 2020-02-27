FBI still accepting applications for Teen Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s still time to sign up for the FBI’s summer Teen Academy.

High school juniors and seniors can spend a week with the agency in Albuquerque which will feature presentations from FBI Special Agents on a variety of areas like cybersecurity, evidence handling, and terrorism. Students who are accepted into the program are expected to attend all of the program’s activities which run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.

Students will also get the opportunity to participate in the FBI Special Agent Physical Fitness Test. The academy will be held from June 8 to June 12.

The deadline to apply is April 15.