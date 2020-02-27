FBI still accepting applications for Teen Academy

Always On

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s still time to sign up for the FBI’s summer Teen Academy.

High school juniors and seniors can spend a week with the agency in Albuquerque which will feature presentations from FBI Special Agents on a variety of areas like cybersecurity, evidence handling, and terrorism. Students who are accepted into the program are expected to attend all of the program’s activities which run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.

Students will also get the opportunity to participate in the FBI Special Agent Physical Fitness Test. The academy will be held from June 8 to June 12.

The deadline to apply is April 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞