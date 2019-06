HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is rallying around a Hobbs police officer badly injured in a motorcycle crash.

Zane Wiseman will likely lose part of his leg. He’s also a former Marine.

The family is asking for help covering $40,000 in medical bills and has set up a GoFundMe account online. So far, the account has raised just under $15,000.

