ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Botanic Garden is hosting Family Picnic Night, Friday, August 11 from 5 – 9 p.m. The event features food, live music and activities for all ages.

Guests can bring their own food or purchase food and drink at the BioPark. A variety of band will be performing at different areas of the park throughout the night. The BioPark will have discovery stations set up around the Botanic Garden and Aquarium that offer educational and exciting opportunities for guests.

Free parking is available at the BioPark zoo and shuttles will take guests to and from the Botanic Garden from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. People are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.