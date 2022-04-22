ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The parents of a 2-year-old diagnosed with a rare form of cancer are racing against time to fund research into the disease. Michael Casaus and Naomi Natale found a lump on the palm of their child, Sebastian. The mass was removed, followed by a grueling, long four weeks as they waited for answers.

Sebastian was diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive cancer called Myoepithelial Carcinoma. His parents say there were 11 nodules in his lungs, which meant it was metastatic and stage four cancer. The aggressive cancer has no known cure and no proven treatments. The prognosis was poor and finding help wasn’t easy. “Most oncologists haven’t even heard of it,” said Naomi Natale, Sebastian’s mom.

The Albuquerque parents found help at Stanford University and they moved to California in November. Sebastian will soon start his 10th round of chemo. Now, the family has teamed up with a non-profit research lab and they’re raising funds to conduct the research needed to find a cure. “Because this cancer is known to come back….we are in a race against time,” said Michael Casaus, Sebastian’s dad.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family and learn more about Myoepithelial Carcinoma here.